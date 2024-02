© Jens Büttner / dpa / picturedesk.com

10 February 2024, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Rostock: Participants in a demonstration against right-wing extremism under the motto "Never again is now - all together against fascism" gather on the Neuer Markt in front of the town hall and carry a poster with the inscription "No", among other things. With this action, the residents want to set an example of resistance against right-wing extremist activities. The organizers are the action alliance "Rostock nazifrei" and "Bunt statt braun e. V.". Photo: Jens Büttner/dpa