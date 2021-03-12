Lobbyist Ari Ben-Menashe: „This is what I'm proud of“ [English]

profil: You also faced criticism regarding your work in Sudan...

Ben-Menashe: I am very proud of that, too. Everybody tried to get Omar al-Bashir (Sudanese president at that time) out. We were the ones who did the deal with the military and got Bashir out and now we are working towards a democracy. We are really proud of that.

profil: Some of the arms that you helped obtain were used in the massacre in Khartoum. More than 100 protesters were killed...

Ben-Menashe: What arms? What are you talking about? That is nonsense! What arms?

profil: You made a six-million-dollar-deal with General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo...

Ben-Menashe: Yes, that’s right. That’s the person we were hired by. He was the only one that was able to get rid of Omar al-Baschir. And he was the one that brought democracy. What arms are we talking about? There was an investigation in the security council. And I met the investigators. Even the RCMP in Canada, the Federal Police, did an investigation. We have a letter saying we didn’t violate sanctions. Somebody writes a lie and everyone else reads it and uses it as prove. Why everybody is upset with us on Sudan is the following. The Canadian government, Amnesty International, George Clooney and everybody tried to do the job. They weren’t successful. We were. As a private company. To keep things moving in Sudan. And we got it right.

profil: The deal you made with Dagalo….

Ben-Menashe: His nickname is “Hemeti” by the way...

profil: Okay. His forces have carried out the Khartoum massacre with more than 100 protestors killed. Do you feel responsibility for that?

Ben-Menashe: I really got in a fight with him over this. We made the deal and after that….It wasn’t that bad, but... First of all, he claims it wasn’t him, okay? I am not judging there. With the Americans it was decided that he is the only one that can bring change to Sudan. And he did. As you noticed, there are no more sanctions or anything.

profil: But you got into an argument about this with him…

Ben-Menashe: We got in arguments with him all the time. To push him in the right direction. It’s not a smooth relationship where we do what he wants. We try to push him to do the right thing and he did.