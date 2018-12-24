// shortlist
Deafheaven

Deafheaven

1
Kultur-Rückblick: Best of Pop 2018

profil präsentiert die Highlights des Kulturjahres 2018. Heute: Die besten Pop-Releases.

Von Red. ()

1. Childish Gambino: "This is America“ (Single/Video)

Lesen Sie Philip Dulles Rezension zu Childish Gambinos "This is America" ("profil unerhört" vom 21.5.2018)

Childish Gambino - This Is America (Official Video)

2. Soap&Skin: "From Gas to Solid / you are my friend“ (Play It Again Sam)

Lesen Sie Philip Dulles Artikel zu Soap&Skins "From Gas to Solid / you are my friend“ (25.10.2018)

SOAP&SKIN - ITALY & (THIS IS) WATER

3. DJ Koze: "Knock Knock" (Pampa)

Lesen Sie Sven Gächters Artikel zu DJ Kozes "Knock Knock" (3.5.2018)

Dj Koze - Pick Up (Official Video)

4. Deafheaven: "Ordinary Corrupt Human Love“ (Anti-)

Lesen Sie Philip Dulles Rezension zu Deafheavens "Ordinary Corrupt Human Love“ ("profil unerhört" vom 16.7.2018)

Deafheaven - "Canary Yellow"

5. Fucked Up: "Dose Your Dreams“ (Merge)

Lesen Sie Stephan Wabls Rezension zu Fucked Ups "Dose Your Dreams" ("profil unerhört" vom 11.10.2018)

Fucked Up - Normal People

