profil präsentiert die Highlights des Kulturjahres 2018. Heute: Die besten Pop-Releases.
1. Childish Gambino: "This is America“ (Single/Video)
Lesen Sie Philip Dulles Rezension zu Childish Gambinos "This is America" ("profil unerhört" vom 21.5.2018)
Childish Gambino - This Is America (Official Video)
2. Soap&Skin: "From Gas to Solid / you are my friend“ (Play It Again Sam)
Lesen Sie Philip Dulles Artikel zu Soap&Skins "From Gas to Solid / you are my friend“ (25.10.2018)
SOAP&SKIN - ITALY & (THIS IS) WATER
3. DJ Koze: "Knock Knock" (Pampa)
Lesen Sie Sven Gächters Artikel zu DJ Kozes "Knock Knock" (3.5.2018)
Dj Koze - Pick Up (Official Video)
4. Deafheaven: "Ordinary Corrupt Human Love“ (Anti-)
Lesen Sie Philip Dulles Rezension zu Deafheavens "Ordinary Corrupt Human Love“ ("profil unerhört" vom 16.7.2018)
Deafheaven - "Canary Yellow"
5. Fucked Up: "Dose Your Dreams“ (Merge)
Lesen Sie Stephan Wabls Rezension zu Fucked Ups "Dose Your Dreams" ("profil unerhört" vom 11.10.2018)
Fucked Up - Normal People