profil präsentiert die Highlights des Kulturjahres 2018. Heute: Die besten TV-/Streaming-Serien.
1. American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace (Amazon Prime)
American Crime Story Season 2: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
© Video: TV Promos
2. The Deuce, Staffel 2 (HBO/Sky)
THE DEUCE Season 2 Official Trailer (2018)
© Video: Rapid Trailer
3. The End of the Fucking World, Staffel 1 (Netflix)
THE END OF THE FUCKING WORLD Trailer German Deutsch UT (2018)
© Video: KinoCheck Home
4. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Staffel 1 (Netflix)
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix
© Video: Netflix
5. Glow, Staffel 2 (Netflix)
GLOW | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix
© Video: Netflix