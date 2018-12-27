// shortlist
Maggie Gyllenhall in "The Deuce"

© HBO/Sky/Paul Schiraldi
3
Kultur-Rückblick: Best of Serien 2018

profil präsentiert die Highlights des Kulturjahres 2018. Heute: Die besten TV-/Streaming-Serien.

Von Red. ()

1. American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace (Amazon Prime)

American Crime Story Season 2: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

© Video: TV Promos

2. The Deuce, Staffel 2 (HBO/Sky)

Lesen Sie Philip Dulles Artikel zu "The Deuce"

THE DEUCE Season 2 Official Trailer (2018)

© Video: Rapid Trailer

3. The End of the Fucking World, Staffel 1 (Netflix)

THE END OF THE FUCKING WORLD Trailer German Deutsch UT (2018)

© Video: KinoCheck Home

4. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Staffel 1 (Netflix)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

© Video: Netflix

5. Glow, Staffel 2 (Netflix)

GLOW | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

© Video: Netflix
