Ein durch eine Hamas-Rakete zerstörtes Geschäft in Tel Aviv

A man stands in front of a damaged shop in Tel Aviv, after it was hit by a rocket fired by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale attack against Israel on October 7, firing thousands of rockets from Gaza and sending fighters to kill or abduct people as Israel retaliated with devastating air strikes. JACK GUEZ / AFP